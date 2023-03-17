Students Get a Sneak Peek of 'The Crown' as Netflix Films at Kate Middleton and Prince William's College

Netflix cameras are rolling at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where the future Prince and Princess of Wales first met

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 02:08 PM
Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

The Crown has headed back to where Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story began.

Netflix is filming scenes for the royal drama's sixth and final season at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where the future Prince and Princess of Wales met as college students. Actor Ed McVey, who plays Prince William, and actress Meg Bellamy, who has been cast as Kate, were spotted in character as they film on the campus — with Bellamy wearing a pair of boots that closely resemble one of the royal's favorite shoes.

Current students are getting a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes action. TikTok user shark_bateman shared a video on the social media platform that appears to show Kate's character holding hands with a man — before walking past Prince William's character, who runs after them.

The video creator shared a caption saying that "students are having so much fun" watching the film crews on campus. They also added in a comment that "the actors are actually so sweet to us."

Among the current students at the University of St. Andrews is none other than a member of the British royal family: Lady Louise, Prince William's younger cousin, started her university experience at the school in September.

Buckingham Place announced in August that the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, who recently became the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, planned to study English.

Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.
The Crown filming in Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, have stayed quiet about the exact moment that they met. In their 2010 engagement interview with ITV, Kate said it took time for them to get to know each other, in part due to her bashfulness.

"I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off," she told William. "[I was] feeling very shy about meeting you."

"We were friends for over a year first," Prince William said in the same conversation. "It just sort of blossomed from then on."

Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, and actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews in Scotland. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023.
The Crown filming in Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

The royal couple, who married in 2011 and have three children, "definitely had chemistry" during their time at university, Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, previously told PEOPLE.

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer added. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"

Other scenes that have been filmed in Scotland included Prince William's character sitting on a curb and watching Kate's character as she walks with a backpack and notebook in hand, while another setup showed Bellamy filming inside a pizza restaurant sporting a name tag.

Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.
The Crown filming in Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

Deadline announced the latest casting news for The Crown in September 2022, reporting that Bellamy auditioned to casting directors after submitting a self-taped video following a casting call on social media.

Meanwhile, McVey graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021 and has understudied theater roles. He'll split the role of William with 16-year-old Rufus Kampa, who is poised to play a younger William in some of the season.

Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.
The Crown filming in Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

Season six of The Crown is expected to follow the late 1990s and early 2000s for the royal family, including the death of Princess Diana from a Paris car crash in 1997.

