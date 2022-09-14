Filming on 'The Crown' Resumes in Spain Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

The Crown's final season, which has resumed production following Queen Elizabeth's death, will depict Princess Diana shortly before her tragic death

By
Published on September 14, 2022 08:53 AM
Diana Princess of Wales walks through a village area of Sarajevo; This scene sees actress Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana and recreates her trip to Bosnia in 1997
Princess Diana (L); Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown. Photo: Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images; Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Production on season 6 of The Crown has resumed days after Queen Elizabeth's death, according to photos captured from the set earlier this week.

The show, which has chronicled decades of the monarch since a young Queen Elizabeth's ascent to the throne after her 1947 wedding day to Prince Philip, has been filming in a town near Barcelona, Spain, for its sixth and final season.

Photos captured from the set on Monday show actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana as she recreates Diana's trip to Bosnia in 1997 — just shortly before her tragic death on Aug. 31 of that year.

The series' creator, Peter Morgan, wrote a statement to Deadline on the day of the monarch's death last week explaining the productions' plan.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan said in his statement to the outlet Thursday. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too." (Variety confirmed on Friday that season 6 production had halted.)

Netflix has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the immediate future of the series, including whether it will move forward with an anticipated fall premiere for season 5.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

EXCLUSIVE: Filming of the Netflix series The Crown resumes after pausing out of repect for the passing of Elizabeth II in a town near Barcelona, Spain
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Director Stephen Daldry previously told Deadline that The Crown has long had plans in place in the event of the historic monarch's death.

"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he said after the Emmy-winning Netflix drama made its debut in 2016.

The series — whose first season depicts the early life events of the British monarch up until 1955, including her marriage to Prince Philip and becoming Queen upon her father King George VI's death — has found a new audience as the first season enters Netflix's Top 10 after the monarch's death.

Between Sept. 5 and 11, subscribers streamed 17.6 million hours of The Crown, bringing the historical drama's first season to No. 7 on Netflix's Top 10 English-language series chart, according to Variety.

"HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers," Netflix said in a statement, obtained by the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: The Crown to "Stop Filming" After Queen Elizabeth's Death as Creator Calls Drama a "Love Letter" to Monarch

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history after she assumed the title of Queen in 1952. Her coronation was in June of the following year.

The late monarch's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening after being flown in from Scotland, accompanied by Princess Anne.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Palace to join King Charles III, Queen Camilla and more members of the royal family to receive her coffin.

The Queen's coffin will process through London on Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster, where it will lie in state at Westminster Hall as visitors pay their respects until the funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Related Articles
the-crown
Season 1 of 'The Crown' Hits Netflix's Top 10 List After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Olivia Colman Queen Elizabeth
'The Crown' to 'Stop Filming' After Queen Elizabeth's Death as Creator Calls Drama 'a Love Letter' to Monarch
Princess Diana at Prince William first day at Eton; Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki in scenes from 1995
'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana's School Drop-Off for Prince William as Season 5 Films
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Newcomers cast as Prince Willam and Kate Middleton for The Crown series 6 Meg Bellamy; Rufus Kampa; Ed McVey
'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton — See Actors Side-by-Side with Royal Counterparts
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'
ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II watches her horse 'Fabricate' run in the Wolferton Stakes on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Catherine Oxenberg attends the 32nd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Royal Cousin Catherine Oxenberg Recalls First Time Meeting the Queen: 'You Couldn't Not Admire Her'
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Scotland