Filming on 'The Crown' Resumes in Spain Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Production on season 6 of The Crown has resumed days after Queen Elizabeth's death, according to photos captured from the set earlier this week.

The show, which has chronicled decades of the monarch since a young Queen Elizabeth's ascent to the throne after her 1947 wedding day to Prince Philip, has been filming in a town near Barcelona, Spain, for its sixth and final season.

Photos captured from the set on Monday show actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana as she recreates Diana's trip to Bosnia in 1997 — just shortly before her tragic death on Aug. 31 of that year.

The series' creator, Peter Morgan, wrote a statement to Deadline on the day of the monarch's death last week explaining the productions' plan.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan said in his statement to the outlet Thursday. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too." (Variety confirmed on Friday that season 6 production had halted.)

Netflix has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the immediate future of the series, including whether it will move forward with an anticipated fall premiere for season 5.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Director Stephen Daldry previously told Deadline that The Crown has long had plans in place in the event of the historic monarch's death.

"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he said after the Emmy-winning Netflix drama made its debut in 2016.

The series — whose first season depicts the early life events of the British monarch up until 1955, including her marriage to Prince Philip and becoming Queen upon her father King George VI's death — has found a new audience as the first season enters Netflix's Top 10 after the monarch's death.

Between Sept. 5 and 11, subscribers streamed 17.6 million hours of The Crown, bringing the historical drama's first season to No. 7 on Netflix's Top 10 English-language series chart, according to Variety.

"HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers," Netflix said in a statement, obtained by the outlet.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history after she assumed the title of Queen in 1952. Her coronation was in June of the following year.

The late monarch's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening after being flown in from Scotland, accompanied by Princess Anne.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Palace to join King Charles III, Queen Camilla and more members of the royal family to receive her coffin.

The Queen's coffin will process through London on Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster, where it will lie in state at Westminster Hall as visitors pay their respects until the funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.