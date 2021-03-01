The Crown's Emma Corrin Says She Worked with a Dialect Coach to Sound Like Princess Diana

“It was such a journey for me actually getting into character,” Emma Corrin said of playing Princess Diana on the Netflix series

Emma Corrin worked with a dialect coach to fully embody Princess Diana on The Crown.

"It was such a journey for me actually getting into character, there were so many different stages I went through," Corrin, 25, said during the Golden Globes Twitter pre-show on Sunday.

Corrin, who is nominated for the best actress in a drama television series Golden Globe at this year's awards for her role in the Netflix series, said she "did a lot of research on my own to begin with" in preparation to play the late British royal.

Though there was "information about Diana out there and the person we all know and so familiar with," she said "this is our version of her. This is going to be my interpretation."

The actress added that after reading the script, she "started doing much more specific research into these different phases of life that we're going to cover."

Some of Corrin's research involved working with William Conacher, "who's a fantastic dialect coach on voice and working on movement and character," she said of preparing to embody the beloved Princess of Wales.

The Crown star added that she worked to "try and create [Diana] from the inside out that it was a long journey. It was a useful learning experience."

Corrin joined the cast as Princess Diana for season 4, which premiered in 2020.

The actress starred opposite Josh O'Connor, who portrayed Prince Charles.