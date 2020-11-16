Prince William previously said that he does not watch The Crown

The Crown 's Emma Corrin Says She'd 'Leave' If She Saw Prince William or Prince Harry at a Party

Emma Corrin may play Princess Diana on season four of The Crown, but she doesn't want to chat with Diana's sons about her performance any time soon.

The actress, 24, told British GQ that meeting Prince William and Prince Harry isn't on her to-do list.

"If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave!" she said.

Corrin did admit that she would be "interested" to know what William, 38, and Harry, 36, think of her portrayal.

"I can't imagine," she said of the brothers' reaction. "I'm not going to say it doesn’t matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a program about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch."

Prince William previously said that he does not watch The Crown — and that's coming from Olivia Colman, who plays his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in seasons three and four. "I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' " Colman said on The Graham Norton Show last year. "His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely.”

Corrin told GQ that she related to Princess Diana's inexperienced view of love with Prince Charles portrayed in the Netflix drama.

"She had this idea of what she wanted it to be because she was so young. I drew on my own experience for that. I think of myself as young, but I was 23 when we were filming. Diana was 19; 16 at the start," the actress said.

"When I was 16, I had a massive crush on our tennis coach and every time he came round to teach my brothers I used to sit outside and pretend to be reading something really intellectual," she continued. "You do that. You do those things. You think you’re doing the coolest thing in the world when you’re a teenager and you like someone."

Corrin previously said playing Princess Diana came with "immense pressure."

"She was so adored and because there is this sense from everyone almost of ownership, like they knew her, so I went into it with a huge sense of pressure," she explained on the Graham Norton Show.

