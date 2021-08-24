The Crown's Emma Corrin Likens Princess Diana's 'Dreadful' Serenade to 'Something Out of a High School Movie'

Princess Diana became engaged to Prince Charles when she was just 19 years old, so it's not entirely surprising The Crown's Emma Corrin found some echoes of teen cinema in one of Diana's most memorable grand gestures.

Still, Corrin admires the princess's "burning, youthful spirit exploding out ... [and] the way she tried to get through to Charles how she felt about him."

Unfortunately, season 4 of Netflix's award-winning drama portrayed the future king's increasingly chilly and chagrined responses to her overtures — including a choreographed routine to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" performed in front of hundreds at the Royal Opera House. The real-life royals' unraveling marriage unraveled ultimately could not be repaired, and their separation was announced in December 1992.

Emma Corrin Covers W Magazine's Pop & Fall Fashion Issue Credit: Tim Walker

But Corrin didn't shy away from portraying uncomfortable truths. In fact, the actor advocated to show Diana's struggle with bulimia early in her marriage to Charles.

"Of course we wanted it to be sensitive and thoughtful," Corrin says. "It's about the battle for control over your food, in relation to what you're feeling. For Diana, it was a way of physically getting out everything that she had bottled up."

best of tv 2020 - the crown Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) in The Crown | Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

And though The Crown is a fictionalized interpretation of what has happened behind palace walls over decades, Corrin was able to ground her portrayal of Diana in real-world events, including the fact that Diana's mother left her family when the future Princess of Wales was a young girl.

Though Corrin says they came to the part with a "blank slate" because of their age (Corrin was note yet 2 years old when the Princess died in a car crash in 1997), the actor believes there's "a clear connection from Diana's unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming."

Corrind continues, "We knew she was a very warm person who gravitated towards people. She was looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar, and she didn't find that at all; she found the exact opposite with the royal family."