The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki 'Didn't Overthink' Playing Princess Diana in 'Clearly Fictional' Show

Elizabeth Debicki said it was a "huge relief" to work from The Crown's meticulous scripts while imagining how she'd play the late Princess of Wales

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 12:18 PM
Elizabeth Debicki , Princess Diana
Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki didn't hesitate to play Princess Diana in The Crown.

The 32-year-old Australian actress makes her debut as the late Princess of Wales in season 5 of The Crown, out Wednesday on Netflix. In a new interview with The Guardian, published Saturday, Debicki opened up about the pressure of the role and the controversy that surrounds the show, based on the lives of the British royal family.

Debicki takes the tiara from Emma Corrin, who originated the role of a young Diana in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit drama. She steps into the princess' shoes to move through the 1990s, a turbulent time for the royal family defined by divorce, a disastrous fire at Windsor Castle and a changing U.K.

When asked if she ever doubted tackling the role of Diana through the sensitive era, The Guardian reported that Debicki "firmly" said no.

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana Spencer filming 'The Crown' In Mallorca, Spain. In this scene (believed to be a recreation of a 1997 holiday the family undertook) Diana and her children arrive at a villa and are received by Mohamed Fayed. Elizabeth was filming alongside Prince William actor Rufus Kampa and Will Powell as Harry
Elizabeth Debicki (center) in The Crown. BACKGRID / SplashNews.com

"I went off instinct, and I didn't overthink it. I've watched this show and loved it for years," the Tenet star explained. "I knew I was stepping into working with people who were extremely intelligent and very sensitive about how they went about creating the script and making decisions. So I never felt like I'd jumped on unstable ground."

Debicki cited The Crown's extensive research department, Corrin's performance and meticulous scripts from show creator Peter Morgan as her inspiration in framing her most prominent role to date.

Elizabeth Debicki, the crown
The Crown/Netflix

"Suddenly what feels like a vast field of information is very quickly, extremely narrowed down to existing within the framework that Peter [Morgan] has built for you. It was a huge relief," she said of portraying the inimitable princess. "I remember thinking, now my responsibility is to bring to life what he has written, and his interpretation of these events and these people."

The idea of "interpretation" is essential. Though The Crown has yet to hit queues, Dame Judi Dench made headlines last month for penning an open letter to The Times, demanding that Netflix add a disclaimer to the upcoming season (which features a storyline about King Charles III mulling how to accelerate his accession to the throne) as "cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent."

Pressed as to whether such criticisms make her feel defensive, Debicki said that they did not.

Princess Diana Says She 'Won't Go Quietly' in Netflix's First Season 5 Trailer for 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown. Netflix/YouTube

"I understand what the show is, and what it's trying to do. I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that's been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with," she said.

"I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts. I never watched The Crown and thought, this is a documentary, or this is obviously true."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana - the crown
Keith Bernstein/Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

With her star set to shoot into a new echelon, The Great Gatsby alum joked that it might be "weird" if she gets recognized at everyday places like the supermarket after the show comes out.

"Of course there's a part of me that goes, God, will that happen? But then I think the Australian in me is like, well, I dunno, just sit down and have a cup of tea, let's see if anyone watches it.' That self-deprecating Australian thing really bolts you to the ground, which is helpful, in times like these," Debicki deadpanned.

Season 5 of The Crown hits Netflix queues on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

