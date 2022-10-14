'The Crown' Drops Season 5 First Look Photos Featuring the New Cast in Action

The intriguing scenes show a state dinner, an island vacation and a moment between the future King Charles and Queen Camilla

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 10:32 AM
The Crown Season 5 - Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Netflix is raising the curtain on The Crown's next act.

On Friday, the streamer dropped first look photos from season 5 of the royal drama, which premieres next month. The series of seven images are shots from separate scenes, teasing the intrigue to come. Keeping in the style of previous seasons, a new cast steps up into the royal roles to reflect the changing decades. The latest chapter will cover the 1990s, a turbulent era that began with the dramatic dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

One image shows Elizabeth Debicki as a downcast Princess Diana, wearing a halter dress similar to the one the Princess of Wales wore at a Vanity Fair fundraising gala in 1995.

"That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the royal family," the actress said in a statement to Tudum.

"In the '90s, everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle, so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to," the actress explained. "Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor, you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it."

The Crown Season 5 - Imelda Staunton as <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Netflix

Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce — in character as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip — wear tartan as they enter what appears to be a formal state occasion.

"What has been nice, and I hope I don't prove them wrong, is people saying, 'I'm really looking forward to seeing her as the queen,' '' Staunton told Tudum, Netflix's sister site. "So, let's just hope that works out for them because I've done it. Nothing I can do about it now!"

Pryce said of playing the Queen's husband, "Doing this and looking into Philip's background and finding out what made him the man he was, that was the interest to me. I'm more interested in their life, their emotional life, which is what The Crown explores."

The Crown Season 5 - Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles
Netflix

Another shot shows Olivia Williams and Dominic West looking up at the night sky as they play the future Queen Camilla and King Charles.

"One of the great things about The Crown is we get to see those sort of imagined intimate moments, which maybe give us a better perspective on someone that we've judged," Williams told Tudum. "Charles and Camilla seem to have a very healthy sense of humor about what at times must be an unbearable predicament. And that is the thing that I most want to show."

The Crown Season 5 - Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne
Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Images show Claudia Harrison laughing at a party as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville smoking a cigarette as Princess Margaret and Johnny Lee Miller looking pensive as Prime Minister John Major, whose 1990 to 1997 tenure further confirms the years the season will cover.

The Crown's creator Peter Morgan said, "I think Jonny Lee Miller is an absolute triumph in the role and a real surprise."

The Crown Season 5 - Jonny Lee Miller as John Major
Netflix

There's also a photo of Debicki as Princess Diana, West as Prince Charles and two young actors in character as Prince William and Prince Harry. The four actors were all smiles on a small boat in the ocean, seemingly recreating a scene from a 1990 vacation to Necker Island.

The role of a young William will be played in part by Rufus Kampa and Senan West, the teenage son of Dominic West. Meanwhile, Will Powell is cast as a young Harry for at least part of season 5.

"I think people understand because the cast has changed every two seasons that this is not an imitation," West said. "This is an evoking of a character. That's really where the show lives: in the imagined conversations of their private life, which is something that no one knows. I think that's what it gets a lot of criticism for. 'How can you know what they talk about in their private lives?' The obvious answer is we don't, but we have an incredible writer, a dramatist, who imagines based on exhaustive research, and that's really part of the fascination of the show."

The Crown Season 5 - Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; Dominic West - <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>
Keith Bernstein/Netflix

While season 5 was originally slated to be the last of The Crown, the show's creators have since announced that season 6 will be its last.

The plot of the final season will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s with William and Harry in the spotlight. The show will portray Kate Middleton in a minor role, possibly depicting the beginning of her romance with Prince William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Crown Season 5 - Lesley Manville - Princess Margaret
Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Season 5 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 9. Seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana Spencer filming 'The Crown' In Mallorca, Spain. In this scene (believed to be a recreation of a 1997 holiday the family undertook) Diana and her children arrive at a villa and are received by Mohamed Fayed. Elizabeth was filming alongside Prince William actor Rufus Kampa and Will Powell as Harry
Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana in Mom Mode While Filming 'The Crown'
Princess Diana at Prince William first day at Eton; Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki in scenes from 1995
'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana's School Drop-Off for Prince William as Season 5 Films
Newcomers cast as Prince Willam and Kate Middleton for The Crown series 6 Meg Bellamy; Rufus Kampa; Ed McVey
'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton — See Actors Side-by-Side with Royal Counterparts
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
'The Crown' Is Searching for an Actor to Play 'Significant Role' of Young Prince William
Elisabeth Debicki And Dominic West Filming The Crown In Mallorca
'The Crown' 's Princess Diana Makes a Splash in a Bold Print While Filming on a Yacht in Mallorca
prince harry
'The Crown' Is Searching for Their Prince Harry — and No Previous Acting Experience Is Required
Camilla Parker Bowles, Olivia Williams
'The Crown' 's Olivia Williams Sports Camilla's Signature Bob Cut in New Set Photos
Kate Middleton
'The Crown' Is Looking to Cast a College-Aged Kate Middleton for Its Final Season
Elizabeth Debicki
Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Season 5 of 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki Looks The Spitting Image Of Princess Diana As She Films Iconic Scenes For 'The Crown'
'The Crown' : See the Latest Photos of Season 5's Prince William and Prince Harry on Set with Diana and Charles
Elizabeth Debicki, the crown
See Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 'The Crown' 's First Images of the Estranged Royals in Season 5
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding
King Charles Displays Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding at Palace Meeting
Elizabeth Debicki, the crown
Everything to Know About 'The Crown' Season 5
Diana Princess of Wales walks through a village area of Sarajevo; This scene sees actress Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana and recreates her trip to Bosnia in 1997
Filming on 'The Crown' Resumes in Spain Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Olivia Colman Queen Elizabeth
'The Crown' to 'Stop Filming' After Queen Elizabeth's Death as Creator Calls Drama 'a Love Letter' to Monarch
the-crown
Season 1 of 'The Crown' Hits Netflix's Top 10 List After Queen Elizabeth II's Death