Two Queens! The Crown's Elizabeths — Claire Foy and Olivia Colman — Hit Venice Film Festival

Royal watchers were seeing double as not one but two queens stepped out at the Venice Film Festival.

Both actresses behind The Crown‘s Queen Elizabeth — Claire Foy, 34, and Olivia Colman, 44 — graced the film festival on Thursday looking downright regal.

Foy wore a sleeveless, collared black and white frock with white heels and styled her brunette hair in a cute coif. Colman opted for a white necklace and a chic black pantsuit with billowing sleeves. Strappy gray sandals completed her look.

Foy was in Venice for First Man, while Colman attended the photocall for The Favourite.

Foy, who played the lead on the Netflix drama for its first two seasons, is passing the role to Colman as the entire cast changes to portray the plot’s jump forward in time. Each season spans about a decade of royal history.

Other transitions in the cast include Tobias Menzies becoming Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter starring as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor becoming Prince Charles, Marion Bailey taking on the role of the Queen Mother and Erin Doherty becoming Princess Anne.

In July, Netflix released the first photo of Colman as the Queen. In a pink suit and a set of pearls, Colman sat down for a cup of tea. The caption read, “Patience.”

In November 2017, Foy offered some advice in emmy magazine to her successor. She advised Colman, “Make sure you take care of yourself and don’t get too tired.”

“When you are doing a long-run show like that and it’s nine months per season, it’s hard work, long hours, long weeks, long months,” she continued. “It’s important to take time to get sleep.”

Matt Smith, the previous Prince Philip on the show, also offered some words of wisdom to Menzies. On The Late Late Show with James Corden in August, Smith quipped that he told Menzies “Don’t do it,” before adding, “I told him a good book to read by Philip Eade called Young Prince Philip.”

He continued, “I just said, ‘God, make sure they pay you enough — and make sure it’s even.’ ” Smith was referencing the controversy in March, when it was revealed that Foy was paid less than Smith.