'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton — See Actors Side-by-Side with Royal Counterparts

Kate Middleton and Prince William are coming to Netflix.

The Crown has revealed the lookalike actors who will play the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in season 6 of the royal drama.

While newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate, Prince William will be portrayed by multiple actors as the character ages: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey.

All three young actors will count The Crown as their first professional television appearance.

Bellamy and Kampa were auditioned by casting directors after submitting self-taped videos following a casting call on social media, according to Deadline, which was the first to report the casting news. Meanwhile, McVey graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021 and has understudied theater roles.

Kate Middleton ; Meg Bellamy. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Diana Field Photography

Just last month, an advertisement on the website Casting Talent was looking for an "exceptional young actor" between the ages of 18 and 35 to portray Prince William.

"This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance," the ad said. They add that no previous professional acting experience is required to land the part.

Earlier this year, Netflix was on the hunt for an actress to play Kate. The Crown will reportedly feature Prince William's future wife on season 6 of the show, which will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s.

Prince William ; Ed McVey. UK Press/Newsmakers; Kim Hardy

It was also previously announced that the teenage son of Dominic West, who is taking over the role of Prince Charles for the series' final two seasons, will portray a younger version of Prince William. Senan West was cast after his audition tape "caught the attention of the show's producers."

Although The Crown's creators have said they have no plans to catch up to modern times, it's speculated that the show will depict the beginning of Prince William and Kate's romance during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The show will also cover the events surrounding the death of Princess Diana. Prince William was 15 (and his younger brother, Prince Harry, was 12) at the time of their mother's death.

The Netflix hit is known for replacing its cast to keep up with the characters as they age through the decades. The new cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, creators changed their minds and promised that the historical drama will continue to rule Netflix queues for a sixth and final season.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."