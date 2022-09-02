'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton — See Actors Side-by-Side with Royal Counterparts

The Netflix hit has tapped two actors to portray Prince William as a young adult

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 11:33 AM
Newcomers cast as Prince Willam and Kate Middleton for The Crown series 6 Meg Bellamy; Rufus Kampa; Ed McVey
Photo: Diana Field Photography; Jo Hooper; Kim Hardy

Kate Middleton and Prince William are coming to Netflix.

The Crown has revealed the lookalike actors who will play the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in season 6 of the royal drama.

While newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate, Prince William will be portrayed by multiple actors as the character ages: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey.

All three young actors will count The Crown as their first professional television appearance.

Bellamy and Kampa were auditioned by casting directors after submitting self-taped videos following a casting call on social media, according to Deadline, which was the first to report the casting news. Meanwhile, McVey graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021 and has understudied theater roles.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>; Meg Bellamy
Kate Middleton; Meg Bellamy. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Diana Field Photography

Just last month, an advertisement on the website Casting Talent was looking for an "exceptional young actor" between the ages of 18 and 35 to portray Prince William.

"This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance," the ad said. They add that no previous professional acting experience is required to land the part.

Earlier this year, Netflix was on the hunt for an actress to play Kate. The Crown will reportedly feature Prince William's future wife on season 6 of the show, which will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>; Ed McVey
Prince William; Ed McVey. UK Press/Newsmakers; Kim Hardy

It was also previously announced that the teenage son of Dominic West, who is taking over the role of Prince Charles for the series' final two seasons, will portray a younger version of Prince William. Senan West was cast after his audition tape "caught the attention of the show's producers."

Although The Crown's creators have said they have no plans to catch up to modern times, it's speculated that the show will depict the beginning of Prince William and Kate's romance during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The show will also cover the events surrounding the death of Princess Diana. Prince William was 15 (and his younger brother, Prince Harry, was 12) at the time of their mother's death.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge greet well-wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William. George Pimentel/WireImage

The Netflix hit is known for replacing its cast to keep up with the characters as they age through the decades. The new cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, creators changed their minds and promised that the historical drama will continue to rule Netflix queues for a sixth and final season.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
'The Crown' Is Searching for an Actor to Play 'Significant Role' of Young Prince William
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles
Prince Charles Had a Rare Reaction to His Portrayal on 'The Crown'
Logan Shroyer, Prince Willam, Austin Butler
9 Actors We Think Could Play a Young Prince William in 'The Crown' Next Season
Kate Middleton
'The Crown' Is Looking to Cast a College-Aged Kate Middleton for Its Final Season
Prince William and Prince Charles
'The Crown' Casts Dominic West's Real-Life Son to Play Young Prince William
Kate Middleton Has a Lookalike on Tik Tok...and She Applied to The Crown's Casting Search
Kate Middleton Has a Lookalike on TikTok — and She Has Applied to Play the Royal in 'The Crown'
Dominic West; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
'The Crown' 's Dominic West Told Producers They Cast 'Wrong Person' as Prince Charles: 'I Didn't Look Like Him'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Perfectly Channels Princess Diana in Tense Scene from 'The Crown' Set
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton Recreates Queen Elizabeth's 1994 Visit to Russia While Filming 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki, the crown
See Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 'The Crown' 's First Images of the Estranged Royals in Season 5
Elizabeth Debicki Looks The Spitting Image Of Princess Diana As She Films Iconic Scenes For 'The Crown'
'The Crown' : See the Latest Photos of Season 5's Prince William and Prince Harry on Set with Diana and Charles
Camilla Parker Bowles, Olivia Williams
'The Crown' 's Olivia Williams Sports Camilla's Signature Bob Cut in New Set Photos
Elizabeth Debicki Dominic West Princess Diana
'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Infamous Italy Trip — Compare with the Real Photos
Elizabeth Debicki pictured as Princess Diana wearing her 'Revenge Dress' at Vanity Fair's annual fundraising gala for the Serpentine Gallery while filming hit Netflix TV series 'The Crown'.
Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress' Gets a Stitch-Perfect Re-Creation on 'The Crown'
Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin attend The 2022 Met Gala
'The Crown' 's Two Princess Dianas Hit the Met Gala Red Carpet — 26 Years After Diana Herself