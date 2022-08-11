'The Crown' Is Searching for an Actor to Play 'Significant Role' of Young Prince William

Netflix's royal family drama is looking for an actor with "a strong physical resemblance" to Prince William — and they better find him soon because shooting starts next month!

Published on August 11, 2022
Prince William. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Calling all Prince William look-alikes!

The Crown is looking to cast an "exceptional young actor" between the ages of 18 and 35 to portray Prince William, according to an advertisement on the website Casting Talent.

"This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance," the ad says. They add that no previous professional acting experience is required to land the part.

Anyone looking to apply better hurry — they note that shooting the series begins next month and that "shortlisting is now underway."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II Laughs With Her Grandsons <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> And <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace After The Trooping The Colour Parade. Wearing Formal Morning Suits But Without The Traditional Top Hats The Young Princes Joined Other Members Of The Royal Family For This Occasion To Mark The Queen's Official Birthday.
Prince Harry, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Dominic West will take over the role of Prince Charles in the series, which is known for replacing the actors as the characters age, and Variety previously broke the news that the actor's real-life son Senan West will play a young Prince William in the series. The outlet reported that the newcomer will appear in the final episodes of season 5 after his audition tape "caught the attention of the show's producers."

Earlier this year, Netflix was on the hunt for an actress to play Kate Middleton. The Crown will reportedly feature Prince William's future wife on season 6 of the show, which will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s. It's speculated that the show will portray Kate in a minor role, depicting the beginning of her romance with William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, creators changed their minds and promised that the historical drama will continue to rule Netflix queues for a sixth and final season.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

The new cast also includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

