'The Crown' Is Searching for Their Prince Harry — and No Previous Acting Experience Is Required

The Crown is in search of its Prince Harry!

Netflix released a casting call looking for an actor between the ages of 16 and 20 to play Queen Elizabeth's grandson as a teen. The advertisement requests all applicants to send in a photo of themselves along with a 30-second video talking about something they love to do. The casting notice explicitly says that "no previous professional acting experience" is required for the role — just a "strong physical resemblance" to the prince.

Filming for the role of Prince Harry is slated to begin in November, according to the release.

Anthony Harvey/Getty

Last month, Netflix announced that the roles of young Prince William and Kate Middleton had been cast, with a slate of newcomers set to star.

Meg Bellamy will take on the role of the future Princess of Wales, while Prince William will be portrayed by multiple actors as the character ages: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. The Crown will be the first professional television appearance for all three young actors.

Bellamy and Kampa were auditioned by casting directors after submitting self-taped videos following a casting call on social media, similar to the one put out in search of a Prince Harry actor. McVey graduated from Drama Centre London in 2021 and has understudied theater roles.

The sixth and final season of the Netflix favorite is anticipated to cover the late 1990s and early 2000s, with fans expecting coverage of the death of Princess Diana, at which point Prince William was 15 and his younger brother was 12.

While The Crown's creators have said they have no plans to catch up to modern times, it's speculated that the show will also depict the beginning of Prince William and Kate's romance during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The penultimate season, which sees Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth alongside Jonathan Pryce's Prince Philip, is set to be released on Nov. 9.

While season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, creators changed their minds as they reckoned with ending the story.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."