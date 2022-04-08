Netflix's royal drama previously put out a call for actors to play Prince William and Prince Harry in their late teens

The Crown Is Looking to Cast a College-Aged Kate Middleton for Its Final Season

The Crown is reportedly on the hunt for their Kate Middleton.

Netflix's royal drama is looking for an actress to play Prince William's future wife on season 6 of the show, which will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s. It's speculated that the show will portray Kate in a minor role, depicting the beginning of her romance with William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

A casting call notice from Netflix last month said they were looking to cast young actors to play Prince William from ages 16 to 21 and Prince Harry from ages 16 to 20. The notice specified that no previous professional acting experience was required and said filming for the roles would begin in August.

Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, previously told PEOPLE that the two "definitely had chemistry" during their time at the university.

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer added. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.' "

Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, married in 2011 and now have three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The fifth season of The Crown will reportedly focus on 1990 to 1997 and feature a new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The storyline may focus in part on 1992, which the Queen declared to be an "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year"). It was the year in which three of her four children were separated from their spouses and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle.

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, creators changed their minds and promised that the historical drama will continue to rule Netflix queues for a sixth and final season.

