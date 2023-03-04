'The Crown' Cameras Roll on Final Season in London — See the Fresh Faces in the Cast!

Netflix is paying one last visit to the royal family.

Cast and crew of The Crown were seen filming the upcoming sixth and final season this week in London, where they recreated Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1997 Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration in photos previously published by Daily Mail.

Imelda Staunton reprises her portrayal of the Queen in a blue ensemble similar to what the monarch wore to the November 1997 service at Westminster Abbey. The Thanksgiving appearance was the royal family's first appearance at Westminster since Princess Diana's funeral that September.

Also pictured in the scene are returning stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Marcia Warren as Queen Mother.

Additionally, the scene shows a first look at the new actors playing Prince William and Prince Harry, with Ed McVey portraying the Prince of Wales and an unidentified actor as the Duke of Sussex. Rufus Kampa is also set to play Prince William this season.

Other members of the royal family portrayed in the scene include Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence.

Meanwhile, newcomer Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate Middleton.

Although season 5 was originally intended to be the Netflix show's last, the streaming service previously extended the show.

Elizabeth Debicki was previously seen returning to the role of Diana last October, filming in an outfit reminiscent of what she wore the day before she died. However, Netflix told The Sun in a statement: "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Season 6 is expected to touch on the late '90s and early 2000s for the royal family, with Bellamy's casting implying that the show will include William and Kate's love story.

The sixth and final season of The Crown is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2023.