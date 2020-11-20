Cast members of The Crown share behind-the-scenes photos from the newest season

Princess Margaret and Prince Philip Share a Laugh — and More Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from The Crown

The royal family may have a no selfie rule, but that didn't stop the cast of The Crown!

Cast members of the Netflix drama shared behind-the-scenes photos from the newly debuted season four, from secrets of the set to candid moments between shots.

Sam Phillips, who plays the Queen's Equerry, celebrated the new season with a ton of photos shared to his Instagram page, including selfies with Olivia Colman (who portrays Queen Elizabeth) and Gillian Anderson (Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher).

The actor even captured sweet moments between cast members, like a laugh between Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter while they were in costume as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. And in a moment of downtime on the set, Bonham Carter and Colman huddled close together to look at something on a phone.

Phillips also shared a look at some of the spectacular sets, like a Royal Navy helicopter parked outside a castle and uniformed guards standing in front of a building topped with green screen.

He even captured a crew member making adjustments during a scene between the Queen and Thatcher.

Allegra Marland, who plays one of Princess Diana's roommates before she moves into the palace, shared a shot of the group laying on each other during a scene. She captioned the photo, "Gals night."

Anderson gave a glimpse of the fun nature of the set earlier this week, sharing a selfie with her boyfriend and series creator Peter Morgan — which Colman (in costume as the Queen) crashes the picture with a funny face.

"The Queen of photo bombs," Anderson captioned the post.

