The Big Difference with Harry, Meghan, William and Kate at This Year's Commonwealth Day Service

The procession at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service was much smaller than last year.

Members of the royal family — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their highly anticipated reunion since their relocation to Canada — gathered at Westminster Abbey for the annual celebrations. However, instead of joining Queen Elizabeth for her formal procession into the ceremony, Meghan and Harry headed straight to their seats upon their arrival.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also seated immediately.

The 93-year-old monarch was only joined in the procession by her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty

This is a change from last year’s service when Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan all took part in the formal entrance. After their arrival, the foursome mingled inside as they waited for the Queen’s arrival — as the monarch always arrives last. They then joined Prince Charles and Camilla in walking behind her for the entrance.

Commonwealth Day procession in 2019 KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

The royals taking part in the processional changes each year, depending on who is in attendance and seniority. In the past four years that Prince Harry has attended the service, he’s joined the Queen in her walk just twice. Kate and William have also headed straight to their seats for services in the past.

Queen Elizabeth

The outing marks the first time Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have publicly reunited with other members of the royal family since they announced they were stepping down from their royal roles and relocated to Canada. It may also be their last engagement before their official exit, which goes into effect at the end of this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen for a church service in Windsor.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”