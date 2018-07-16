The 3 Meghan Markle-Loved Labels to Shop On Major Sale While You Wait for Amazon Prime Day to Start

The official countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here but if you’re overwhelmed by the idea of digging through the Amazon stacks, don’t stress because there are plenty of other incredible sales happening today as well – including insanely awesome discounts being offered up at three of Meghan Markle‘s favorite fashion labels.

Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off the hottest denim trends, tees and jackets at MOTHER, including a similar style to Meghan’s favorite pair of distressed jeans. You can also score 30 percent off a huge selection of heels, sandals, flats and espadrilles at Sarah Flint, The Duchess’s go-to shoe brand. Plus, receive 25 percent off your purchase and enjoy an additional 40 percent off already reduced sale items at J.Crew when you use the special promo code “MONDAY” at checkout, including cute summer-ready hats just like Meghan’s favorite Panama style hat. Scroll down to check out our top picks from each and get ready to score big on these Duchess-approved fashion labels!

MOTHER Denim

Buy It! From left: The Two Step Hustler Ankle Fray in Jumping Off Swings, $159.60 (orig. $228); The Looker Ankle Fray in One Smart Cookie, $159.60 (orig. $228) and The High Waisted Looker Ankle Fray in Night Owl, $114 (orig. $228)

Sarah Flint

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: The Perfect Pump 85, $248.50 (orig. $355); The Stella Sandal, $276.50 (orig. $395); The Luisa D’Orsay Flat, $472.50 (orig. $655) and The Cleo Wedge Espadrille, $171.50 (orig. $245)

J.Crew

Buy It! From left: Mercantile dress, $35.70 (orig. $128); Ruffle Underwire Bikini Top, $51 (orig. $68) and Bottoms, $43.50 (orig. $58) and Tie Shoulder Dress, $56.25 (orig. $75)