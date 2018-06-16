The Best Books About Princess Diana and Her Boys

Originally published in 1992, it was only after Princess Diana‘s death five years later that Morton revealed she had been his secret source for the book. “Thank you for your belief in me and for taking the trouble to understand this mind,” she wrote Morton in a letter, which is cited in the book, “it’s such a relief not to be on my own anymore and that it’s okay to be me.”

