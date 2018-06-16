The Best Books About Princess Diana and Her Boys

Diana: Her True Story -- In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton
Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King by Penny Junor
A Dress for Diana by David Emanuel & Elizabeth Emanuel
Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life by Sally Bedell Smith
Remembering Diana: A Life In Photographs by National Geographic
The Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton: Expanded, Commemorative Edition by LIFE
The Housekeeper's Diary: Charles and Diana Before the Breakup by Wendy Berry
Portraits of a Princess: Travels with Diana by Patrick Jephson
Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son by Penny Junor
Diana: Closely Guarded Secret by Inspector Ken Wharfe
The Future Royal Family: William, Kate and the Modern Royals by Robert Jobson
Imagining Diana by Diane Clehane
