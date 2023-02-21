Queen Elizabeth's Cocktail and Corgis! All the Royal Easter Eggs from London Date on 'The Bachelor'

Bachelor Zach Shallcross charmed Gabi on a royal date in London — fit for a princess

Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on February 21, 2023 02:18 PM
Zach Shallcross The Bachelor
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor took London with the ultimate royal date!

The latest episode of the hit ABC reality show, which aired Monday, brought Zach Shallcross and the 11 remaining women to London, where Gabi was invited on her first one-on-one with the 26-year-old bachelor.

"Gabi, will you be my Queen?" the date card read — hinting at the adventure's regal theme.

"Today, Gabby and I are living like royals. It's the ultimate royal experience," Zach said as the camera followed them to Floris London. The British perfumery opened its doors in 1730 and later earned a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth II, who wore Floris' White Rose scent on her royal wedding day in 1947, Vogue India reported. Years later, Meghan Markle also reportedly called on the brand for her own bridal perfume, "inspired by sea breeze, sunshine and water."

"That's pretty good, that's Meghan Markle's, I think," Zach said, sampling one scent.

The perfume shop of Floris, Piccadilly on Feb 3, 2016 in London, England.
After creating their own original fragrance, Zach and Gabi moved to a luxe townhouse where they met Grant Harrold, who's known as the Royal Butler.

Sharing a bit about his impressive résumé, Grant told the couple he had worked for "the King, Queen Consort, Prince and Princess of Wales, and of course, the late Queen" — referencing King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth.

Zach Shallcross The Bachelor
The etiquette expert presented the Bachelor pair with "the Queen's cocktail, made exactly as the Queen would have it."

Gabi then tried on a tiara with help from celebrity stylist Rachel Fanconi, who works with Dame Helen Mirren — who won an Academy Award and a BAFTA for playing Queen Elizabeth in The Queen in 2007, recently leading a tribute to the late monarch on stage at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Zach and Gabi sat down for tea, but there was another surprise in store. "I've pulled a few strings, and I've got somebody I'd like to introduce you to," Grant explained — and in ran a pack of corgis.

Gabi, 25, said the dogs were from "the royal bloodline." Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of corgis, having many pets from the dog breed throughout her life — many of which were descendants of Susan, the Pembroke Welsh corgi that the monarch received as a birthday gift when she turned 18.

The Queen Walking Her Corgis In Windsor
With champagne in hand, Zach watched as Gabi tried on three princess-worthy dresses — agreeing on the same favorite. The sweeping violet gown was reminiscent of the one Princess Kate, 41, wore on the final night of her Caribbean tour in March 2022.

"It's this Cinderella feeling," Gabi said of how she felt in the frock, as she and Zach shared a kiss.

"This last dress, that was the dress. She's like a Queen," the Bachelor lead reacted.

The two reconvened for a sit-down dinner later in the evening, where Gabi wore the violet gown.

"I feel like I have my King, and we are living a little fairytale," she said.

Zach, a tech executive who got his Bachelor start on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, previously opened up to PEOPLE about what he was looking for in love before his own season began.

"I went into this whole thing wanting to find my best friend, wanting to find my future, and you can't force that," Zach said. "If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. If it's not, it's not. If you let your heart figure it out, the right thing will happen. I truly believe that."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

