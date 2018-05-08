The Archbishop Performing Royal Wedding Cites Stormzy: 'I Stay Prayed up and Get the Job Done'

Hymns? Solemn songs? Nope. When the Archbishop of Canterbury officiates the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, he will have a different kind of tune in his mind.

Justin Welby told the BBC that U.K. rapper Stormzy’s track Blinded By Your Grace “sort of sums it up” when it comes to his thoughts on the big day: “I stay prayed up and get the job done.”

He confessed to being “nervous” before any wedding and told listeners to BBC’s regional station covering Coventry & Warwickshire that he has been known to make the occasional wedding misstep, including dropping a ring and not getting vows in the correct order.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, during a previous meeting with Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. Source: Justin Welby/Twitter

“I’ve made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I’ve been involved in,” said Welby, “and I’m thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick.”

Last week, Kensington Palace made several announcements about the wedding, including the fact Meghan, 36, won’t have a maid of honor and that Harry, 33, will meet his future father-in-law, Thomas Markle, for the first time in the run-up to the May 19 service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

St. George's Chapel, where Harry and Meghan will wed. REX/Shutterstock

It is expected to be a quiet upcoming 10 days for the couple, as no public outings are planned while they continue their preparation for the wedding.