Former Princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony Welcomes Baby Boy One Month After Wedding

Former princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony just welcomed a baby boy!

The former royal, who was married to Prince Louis of Luxembourg from 2006 until 2019, revealed on her Instagram page Thursday that she welcomed a son named Theodor with Swiss businessman Frank Floessel, whom she married last month.

Tessy's eldest son Prince Gabriel, whose father is Prince Louis, shared the exciting news in a video message, saying that his brother Prince Noah, Frank's daughter Julia and he now "have a little baby brother."

Tessy captioned the video, "Frank, our children and I are happy to announce that our little bean has arrived. Theodor is healthy and a very active little man😊🦋✨ We are over the moon with joy. ❤️"

The couple married in Zürich on July 23, with the bride sporting ruffled white dress with a black belt over her baby bump for the low-key ceremony.

"We said Yes 💍 💕✨," she wrote on Instagram with a number of photos from the special day. "Some sneak peaks for all of you from this absolutely beautiful day today! Thank you all for the kind, beautiful, loving and supportive messages."

Prince Louis of Luxembourg recently shared his own relationship news. In April, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Prince Louis was engaged to French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue.

Louis's parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, said in a statement: "We are very happy to announce the engagement of our son, Prince Louis, to Miss Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue. [Louis's sons] Princes Gabriel and Noah join us in surrounding the new couple with all our affection. We wish them immense happiness."

Tessy, 35, shared a message of congratulations on her Instagram story after the news was announced.