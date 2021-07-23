The news comes after her ex-husband Prince Louis announced his engagement

Former Princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony Remarries Ahead of Welcoming Baby with New Husband

Former princess of Luxembourg Tessy Antony said "I do!"

The former royal, who was married to Prince Louis of Luxembourg from 2006 until 2019, got married to Swiss businessman Frank Floessel in Zürich in Friday. Tessy, who is expecting a baby with Frank, opted for a ruffled white dress with a black belt for the low-key ceremony.

"We said Yes 💍 💕✨," she wrote on Instagram with a number of photos from the special day. "Some sneak peaks for all of you from this absolutely beautiful day today! Thank you all for the kind, beautiful, loving and supportive messages."

The celebration was attended by her sons Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah from her relationship with Prince Louis.

Prince Louis of Luxembourg recently shared his own relationship news. In April, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Prince Louis was engaged to French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue.

Louis's parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, said in a statement: "We are very happy to announce the engagement of our son, Prince Louis, to Miss Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue. [Louis's sons] Princes Gabriel and Noah join us in surrounding the new couple with all our affection. We wish them immense happiness."

Tessy Antony De Nassau Tessy Antony De Nassau | Credit: Tessy Antony De Nassau/Instagram

Tessy, 35, shared a message of congratulations on her Instagram story after the news was announced.