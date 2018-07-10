As far as fashion goes, Meghan Markle definitely plays favorites — and that’s especially true when it comes to shoes. The Duchess of Sussex has been known not only to repeat (and threepeat, and fourpeat…) her most beloved pairs but she’s also decidedly brand loyal, often sporting varied styles from her go-to designers. Among these coveted labels: Tamara Mellon.

The luxury footwear brand founded by Mellon, who also co-founded Jimmy Choo, has been on Meghan’s must-have list for some time now. And in honor of all the royal love they’ve received, the brand is paying it forward by offering duchess devotees a chance to snag some of Meghan’s favorite looks for significantly less. From now through October 31, Tamara Mellon is exclusively offering People readers $100 off any order — with no minimum! — using the special promo code PEOPLE100. That means you can score the below Duchess-approved styles (and any other picks that strike your fancy) at a serious discount.

Siren pumps:

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan donned these blush beauties for her first appearance as the Duchess of Sussex, post-wedding. At a garden party in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace, Meghan paired her Siren pumps with a pale-pink dress (the first of many) by British fashion label Goat, a matching saucer-style fascinator and, of course, stockings.

Buy It! Tamara Mellon Siren-Nappa, $350 with code PEOPLE100 (orig. $450); tamaramellon.com

Paramour pumps:

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Just a month before the Royal Wedding, for a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, Meghan chose this strappy black style to anchor her striped Altuzarra dress, Oroton crossbody bag and Camilla and Marc blazer.

Buy It! Tamara Mellon Paramour- Suede, $375 with code PEOPLE100 (orig. $475); tamaramellon.com

In addition to these Markle faves, the Tamara Mellon shop offers a slew of styles from sandals to flats to boots – many beloved by celebrities, including the Icon (seen on Bella Hadid), the Jagger (worn by Jenna Dewan) and her signature Frontline (worn by, well, pretty much everyone in Hollywood). And with a triple digit discount, there’s no time like the present to treat yourself to some fancy feet — so get shopping!

