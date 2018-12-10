Triple Tiara Alert! Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia and Queen Silvia Dazzle at Nobel Prize Awards

A special occasion calls for some serious sparkle!

The Swedish royal family united in Stockholm on Monday for an annual outing, the 2018 Nobel Prize awards ceremony – and they went full on glam for the event.

King Carl XVI Gustaf handed out prizes for physics, chemistry, physiology, medicine and economic sciences. His wife, Queen Silvia, sat beside him in an elegant emerald green gown with a lace bodice and sleeves, topping her outfit with the Queen Sofia’s Tiara, named for the headpiece’s original owner, Sofia of Nassau, the queen consort of King Oscar II. (The diamond sparkler, curated in 1860 and worn by Queen Silvia on several occasions, is also known as the “Nine-Prong Tiara.”)

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, took their spots behind her parents. The heir to the Swedish throne opted for a strapless color-block dress featuring a pink top, gold sash and silver skirt accented by a glittering clutch. Victoria, 41, sported the glamorous Connaught Tiara, made up of five loops with a diamond pendant suspended in each. The piece has a special meaning for Victoria’s mother – Queen Silvia chose this piece for her first public tiara appearance at her pre-wedding gala.

Princess Victoria Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia took their spots in the front row of the audience. Sofia, who just celebrated her 34th birthday, wore the tiara she previously wore on their wedding day in 2015 — with a twist. Although the sparkler, a gift from the King and Queen Silvia, was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, Sofia has since replaced the emeralds with pearls. The mother of two completed her look with a red dress complete with statement sleeves.

Missing from the festivities was Princess Madeleine, who moved with her husband and three children to Florida this fall.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Princess Sofia Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Swedish royals weren’t the only one who participated in Nobel Day ceremonies. King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway celebrated the recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

This year’s winners were Denis Mukwegee, a Congolese gynecologist who has treated thousands of rape victims, and Nadia Murad, the Iraqi Yazidi who was sold into sex slavery by Isis. They were jointly awarded the 2018 Nobel peace prize in recognition for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon in war.

King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon Erik Valestrand/Getty Images

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Princess Mette-Marit, who recently announced that she was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, appeared to get emotional during Murad’s moving speech.