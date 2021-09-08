Tiara Time! See the Swedish Royals Go Glam in Stunning Headpieces for Germany State Visit
Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia sported sparkles to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender
Bring out the royal tiaras!
Sweden's royal family hosted a white tie dinner in honor of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender's three-day state visit, meaning the entire family went full glam, including Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria sporting sparkling headpieces.
Princess Victoria, 44, wore a red gown topped with the Connaught Diamond Tiara. The piece is a favorite of Queen Silvia's but has also been worn by both of her daughters, Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. The tiara was wedding gift from the Duke and Duchess of Connaught to their daughter, Princess Margaret, when she married the Crown Prince of Sweden in 1905.
Not only is the stunning sparkler a tiara, but it can also be worn as a necklace!
Queen Silvia, 77, wore Queen Sofia's 9-Prong Tiara to complete her green dress, which featured lace above the waist and along the long sleeves. The statement piece was made for Sofia of Nassau, the queen consort of King Oscar II, around 1860.
The German state visit has special meaning to Queen Silvia — she was born and raised in Germany and it's her native language. (In addition to Swedish, she also speaks Portuguese, English, Spanish and French!)
Princess Victoria was escorted to the event by her husband, Prince Daniel, and King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's son Prince Carl Philip was also in attendance. However, Princess Sofia, who attended an event earlier in the day to welcome Germany's president, did not attend the dinner. Sofia was likely busy with the couple's three sons, including Prince Julian, who was born in March and just had his royal christening last month!