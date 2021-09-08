Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia sported sparkles to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender

Tiara Time! See the Swedish Royals Go Glam in Stunning Headpieces for Germany State Visit

Bring out the royal tiaras!

Sweden's royal family hosted a white tie dinner in honor of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender's three-day state visit, meaning the entire family went full glam, including Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria sporting sparkling headpieces.

Princess Victoria, 44, wore a red gown topped with the Connaught Diamond Tiara. The piece is a favorite of Queen Silvia's but has also been worn by both of her daughters, Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. The tiara was wedding gift from the Duke and Duchess of Connaught to their daughter, Princess Margaret, when she married the Crown Prince of Sweden in 1905.

Not only is the stunning sparkler a tiara, but it can also be worn as a necklace!

Federal President Steinmeier in Sweden The Swedish Royal Family | Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images

Queen Silvia, 77, wore Queen Sofia's 9-Prong Tiara to complete her green dress, which featured lace above the waist and along the long sleeves. The statement piece was made for Sofia of Nassau, the queen consort of King Oscar II, around 1860.

The German state visit has special meaning to Queen Silvia — she was born and raised in Germany and it's her native language. (In addition to Swedish, she also speaks Portuguese, English, Spanish and French!)