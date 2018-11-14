Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren’t the only royals who know how to rock a tiara!

The Swedish royals dipped into their jewelry vault on Tuesday for a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm held in honor of president of Italy’s visit.

Crown Princess Victoria stunned in a green gown topped with the Six-Button Tiara, an accessory made up of diamond rosettes that is a favorite Princess Christina, King Carl XVI Gustaf’s sister. Victoria and husband Prince Daniel also sported matching green and red sashes.

Princess Sofia joined husband Prince Carl Philip sporting the tiara she previously wore on their wedding day in 2015 — with a twist. Although the sparkler, a gift from the King and Queen Silvia, was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, Sofia has replaced the emeralds with pearls. She also gave off wedding vibes at the banquet with her white floor-length dress with three-quarter length sleeves.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip at their 2015 wedding Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

Queen Silvia accompanied Italian president Sergio Mattarella into the banquet wearing a purple gown and her Leuchtenberg Sapphire Tiara. The piece, a wedding gift from Napoleon to his step-daughter-in-law, Princess Augusta of Bavaria, has been worn by all queens of Sweden since Queen Victoria.

President Mattarella is on a three-day visit, during which he’ll visit Stockholm and Skåne.

Queen Silvia and Italian president Sergio Mattarella MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images

Although the Swedes will not be attending Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday gala on Tuesday, Europe’s royals from Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg and Denmark are expected to be out in full force for the private party at Buckingham Palace.