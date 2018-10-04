Sweden's Queen Silvia Visits Her Daughter Princess Madeleine Stateside — and for a Good Cause!

Princess Madeleine and Queen Silvia of Sweden joined forces for a cause close to their hearts.

Madeleine, who announced in August that she was relocating to with her family to Florida, was joined by her mother for a day of events in New York City on Wednesday tied to the World Childhood Foundation.

First, the mother-daughter duo participated in a meeting with the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children and Together for Girls at the UN Headquarters. By night, it was time for the World Childhood Foundation USA 2018 Thank You Gala in New York City.

Both Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine opted for long-sleeved, floor-length floral dresses for the occasion. Madeleine’s black gown featured pink flowers, perfectly complementing her mother’s evening look.

Queen Silvia founded the organization that fights for children who are neglected, abandoned or abused in 1999. Her daughter cofounded the organization’s ThankYou initiative that aims to build support for the prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Madeleine and her husband, Chris O’Neill, announced in August that they were heading to Florida this fall with their three children: Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 3, and Princess Adrienne, 6 months.

“The time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in a press release.

Madeleine will continue her work with the World Childhood Foundation after the move.

“Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children’s rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States,” the Swedish Royal Court announced.

They added that O’Neill “has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe.”

Princess Madeleine previously told PEOPLE she hopes her three kids follow in her footsteps when it comes to her efforts on behalf of children all over the world.

“I would love that, but of course, it’s important to see what they’re passionate about,” she said. “I would be very happy if they do – just as I think my mom is very happy that I’m following her.”

The 36-year-old royal added, “I would be very proud if they take on these issues as well.”