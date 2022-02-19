Sweden's Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel Say Divorce Rumors Are 'Completely Unfounded'

The Swedish royals said they usually would not entertain any speculation about their relationship, but decided to address the situation to "protect" their family.

"It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumors about our private relationship," the couple wrote. "Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce."

They continued, "Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely unfounded."