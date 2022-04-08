Swedish Royals Look Like Disney Princesses Come to Life in New Portraits!
Tiaras and ballgowns aren't reserved for animated royalty — as proved in the new portraits of Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia and more
Princess Victoria
For her solo shot, Crown Princess Victoria looks graceful and elegant in an off-the-shoulder gown topped with the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara.
Princess Sofia
Princess Sofia, the wife of Prince Carl Philip, sported her wedding tiara with the pearl setting, perfectly complementing her pink patterned long-sleeved dress.
Princess Madeleine
The King's youngest daughter Princess Madeleine — who relocated to Florida with her husband and three children in 2018 — sported the Modern Fringe Tiara for her new photo. She also chose to wear a pale pink dress featuring an illusion necklace and short sleeves.
Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and King Carl Gustaf
Three generations of royalty! King Carl Gustaf posed with his two immediate heirs, daughter Crown Princess Victoria and granddaughter Princess Estelle, in the new portrait that is being used on the homepage of the royal family's website.
The Swedish Royal Family
There is also a new family portrait featuring the slimmed-down monarchy. In 2019, it was announced that the grandchildren of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia (who aren't the children of Crown Princess Victoria) will no longer be expected to perform official royal duties. While they will remain members of the royal family, they lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.