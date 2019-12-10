Swedish Royals Go Glam in Tiaras and Bold Gowns for Nobel Prize Ceremony Banquet

Image zoom Prince Carl Philip, Princess Madeleine, Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia and Prince Daniel Sara Friberg/Swedish Royal Court

It’s the most sparkling time of the year!

The Swedish royals showed off their stunning formalwear for one of their biggest events of the year: the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony banquet. King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia were joined by all three of their children — Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine — for the event at Stockholm City Hall.

Princess Madeleine, who relocated her family to Florida last year, returned to her homeland for the special occasion and went bold in a Barbie-pink strapless gown. She accessorized with statement jewelry, including the dramatic Diamond Epaulette Earrings (previously worn by both Madeleine and Victoria on previous occasions) and topped it all off with the Aquamarine Kokoshink tiara.

Crown Princess Victoria chose a black and white gown, but it wasn’t lacking in making a dramatic statement. The dress, by Swedish-Eritrean designer Selam Fessahaye, featured puffed sleeves and a train. She completed the look with the Baden fringe tiara with the Braganza Rose diamond brooch.

Image zoom Princess Madeleine JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Princess Madeleine JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Princess Victoria Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip’s wife, wore the tiara that was gifted to her for her wedding in 2015 — with a twist. The sparkler, which was a gift from the King and Queen Silvia, was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, Sofia replaced the emeralds with pearls for recent formal outings. For Tuesday’s event, however, the tiara featured turquoise gems.

The light blue tiara perfectly matched her statement gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with flared sleeves that cinched around her forearm. She also wore matching aquamarine earrings.

RELATED: See Princess Sofia of Sweden’s Unexpected Green Leopard Print Dress — Complete with Tiara!

Image zoom Princess Sofia JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Princess Sofia JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty

King Carl XVI Gustaf handed out prizes for physics, chemistry, physiology, medicine and economic sciences. His wife, Queen Silvia, sat beside him in a gold gown with shear long sleeves. She topped her outfit with the Queen Sofia’s Tiara, named for the headpiece’s original owner, Sofia of Nassau, the queen consort of King Oscar II. (The diamond sparkler, curated in 1860 and worn by Queen Silvia on several occasions, is also known as the “Nine-Prong Tiara.”)

Image zoom King Carl XVI Gustaf, Prince Daniel, Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Image zoom Princess Victoria Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The evening comes just ahead of a similarly glam moment for the British royals. Queen Elizabeth will be joined by Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family — in tiaras! — on Wednesday evening for the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.