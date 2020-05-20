Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Sport the Most Adorable Mini Beekeeping Suits

Crown Princess Victoria and her two children celebrated World Bee Day by learning about the insects firsthand

The Swedish royals are celebrating World Bee Day in appropriate style!

Crown Princess Victoria and her two children — Princess Estelle, 8, and Prince Oscar, 4 — took a firsthand approach to learning about bees and their vital impact on the planet on Wednesday. They suited up in beekeeping suits — including adorable miniature versions for Estelle and Oscar! — to check out the beehives at Haga, which were a gift to the royal family from the Swedish Beekeepers Confederation 10 years ago.

Princess Estelle, who is third in line to the Swedish throne behind her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf and mother, bravely held a honey super as her captivated little brother looked on. The royal siblings also leaned down with their faces close to the hive, perhaps to catch a whiff of the fresh honey.

James Middleton, the younger brother of U.K. royal Kate Middleton, recently revealed his own passion for beekeeping.

"I’m fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there‘s a lot to be said about these humble little creatures," he wrote on Instagram in August.

"Bee keeping to me is a meditation," he added. "It’s a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn’t just need to be practiced sitting down!"

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also marked World Bee Day by taking part in a film released by Bees for Development, a charity that works to transform people’s lives through beekeeping. The wife of Prince Charles also announced that she will become the organization’s first president.