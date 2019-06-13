Swedish Royal Family Gives Rare Glimpse Into Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's Start to Summer

It’s summer for Sweden’s Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar!

The Swedish royals released new portraits of the siblings, the two children of Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel, kicking off their “sommarlov” — or summer vacation.

The adorable duo get outside to enjoy the sunshine for the photo shoot by Linda Broström, and show off their smiles (minus a few baby teeth in Estelle’s case!) in a joint snap surrounded by green vegetation.

Princess Estelle, 7, is focused on a mission in her individual shot: she closes her eyes and blows as hard as she can to send the seeds from a dandelion swirling into the air. Her hair was tied back into a ponytail to stay out of the way during her outdoor adventure, and she wore a yellow patterned dress.

Princess Estelle Linda Broström/The Royal Court of Sweden

Prince Oscar, 3, appeared to make a new friend during the photo shoot: a small bug! The little royal shows off the green insect to the camera in a close-up portrait, in which his hair is combed to the side.

Prince Oscar Linda Broström/The Royal Court of Sweden

Earlier this month, new photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were released to celebration Sweden’s National Day. Estelle was pictured wearing a traditional national dress in white, yellow and blue — the latter two colors appear on the country’s flag. However, Estelle is too young to wear the hat, known as a Sverigedräkten, which is also part of the costume. The head scarf is only worn by Swedish princesses once they’re married. Therefore, Estelle’s mom Victoria is permitted to wear one, as are Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, and of course, Queen Silvia.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Oscar donned a simple yet classic button down shirt and dark blue shorts.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Linda Broström/The Royal Court of Sweden

Both sets of photos saw Oscar in a better mood than when he appeared with his family for Princess Victoria’s name day celebration. As they stood outside Stockholm’s Royal Palace in March, he seemed less than thrilled to be taking part in the festivities.

Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle Michael Campanella/Getty

Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel Michael Campanella/Getty

While Estelle smiled delightedly at the occasion, including when her mother was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, Prince Oscar wore an unimpressed expression throughout the ceremony. Even a band performance and the hundreds of people who had excitedly gathered to see the family couldn’t cheer him up!