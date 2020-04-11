Swedish Royals Spend Easter Together in Heartwarming Family Video Call

Image zoom Prinsparet/Instagram

Although the Swedish royal family is taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’re still spending time together for Easter!

Over the weekend, the official Instagram account for the royal family posted an adorable video that showed the whole family catching up over video chat.

Included in the call were King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and their children, son Prince Oscar, 4, and daughter Princess Estelle, 8.

Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia were also joined by their two young kids, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, who were stripped of their HRH titles by their grandfather last year.

Also present were Princess Madeleine, husband Chris O’Neill and their three children — Princess Leonore, 6, Prince Nicolas, 4, Princess Adrienne, 2 — who also no longer hold royal HRH titles.

Along with the video, the royal family explained that while they were taking social distancing seriously, it was still important to come together as a unit.

“Digital Easter celebration. Easter celebrations look different in many places this year. There are many who are not given the opportunity to meet loved ones. The royal family follows the recommendations and does not celebrate a common Easter,” the caption read, according to Hello! “However, with technical aids, it is possible to meet digitally to wish Happy Easter, which the Royal Family did earlier in the Easter week. Here is a short excerpt from the Royal Family’s digital Easter celebration. Happy Easter!”

Over in the U.K., Queen Elizabeth’s Easter celebrations will also look different this year, and ahead of the annual Spring holiday, she sent an uplifting message to people across the Commonwealth.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us but by keeping apart, we keep others safe,” she said. ”Easter isn’t canceled, indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater,” the monarch added. “May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish every one of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter.”