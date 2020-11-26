The Swedish royals began feeling flu-like symptoms on Wednesday night but are feeling "relatively well," according to a statement from the Royal Court

Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Test Positive for COVID After Gathering at Royal Funeral

Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to multiple reports.

The royal couple began to experience flu-like symptoms on Wednesday night, Expressen reports, and promptly took COVID-19 tests, both of which were positive. They are now quarantining with their children.

"They feel relatively well under the circumstances," said the Royal Court’s Director of the Information and Press Department, Margareta Thorgren, per Reuters.

The couple’s young sons, Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3, are not experiencing any symptoms at this time, according to Swedish outlet The Local. Thorgren also added that she does not know if the children have been tested yet.

Contact tracing efforts are underway, including King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, the King's daughter Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel. The family members all gathered last Friday to mourn Queen Silvia’s brother, Walther Sommerlath, who died on Oct. 23.

Several precautions were taken at the funeral, including testing everyone beforehand and maintaining social distance between the small group of family members, who were together for a brief time in the church.

In total, Sweden has seen over 230,000 positive coronavirus cases and 6,500 related deaths since the start of the outbreak earlier this year.

The Prince, 41, and Princess, 36 next month, have been lauded for their work during the pandemic, with Prince Carl Philip — who is fourth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne — serving at the Swedish Armed Forces to help with coronavirus aid since mid-May.

In April, in order to help ease the strain on the healthcare system, Princess Sofia completed an intensive online training program in order to volunteer at Sophiahemmet Hospital, of which she is Honorary Chair.

The Royal Court said in a statement at the time, “In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.”

A spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital explained that Sofia and her fellow volunteers would not be working directly with patients but rather supporting doctors and nurses.

“They can disinfect equipment, do shifts in the kitchen and cleaning,” Pia Hultkrantz, the hospital spokeswoman, said.