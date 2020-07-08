Princess Sofia Shares Personal Photos of Her Toddler Boys on Staycation

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and their two sons are showing that you don't have to venture far for some fun

Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel of Sweden are enjoying a summer of exploring.

Like families around the world, the Swedish royal family will be doing less traveling this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and their two sons are showing that you don't have to venture far for some fun — and documenting it all on Instagram.

The royal couple shared photos from their visit to Nynäs Nature Reserve on Wednesday. They took a walk and enjoyed a picnic with a view, where Princess Sofia pointed something out to Alexander, 4, and Gabriel, 2. They also went swimming in Lake Gisesjön — even a dog jumped in the water to cool off!

Image zoom Princess Sofia, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander Prinsparet/ Instagram

Image zoom Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip Prinsparet/ Instagram

Image zoom Prinsparet/ Instagram

Last week, the royals headed to a rural area for a family bike ride. Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip — whose parents are Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia — both posed for photos wearing their bicycle helmets before stopping for a break at a café.

Image zoom Prince Carl Philip Prinsparet/ Instagram

Image zoom Princess Sofia Prinsparet/ Instagram

Image zoom Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel Prinsparet/ Instagram

Prince Alexander even made friends with a white rabbit, kneeling down to get a better look at the adorable animal, while Prince Gabriel posed on a trampoline lowered into the ground.

Image zoom Prince Alexander Prinsparet/ Instagram

Image zoom Prince Gabriel Prinsparet/ Instagram

King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October that he was stripping the royal titles of five of his grandchildren, the two sons of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill's three kids.

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine’s three children — Princess Leonore, 6, Prince Nicolas, 5, Princess Adrienne, 2 – and Carl Philip’s two sons — Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them. (The decision does not pertain to Princess Estelle, 8, and Prince Oscar, 4 – the children of Crown Princess Victoria, who is heir to the throne, and her husband Prince Daniel.)

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," Carl Philip wrote on Instagram following the announcement. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there.

