King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia posed with their three children and eight grandchildren

Three Generations of Swedish Royals (and Their Dogs!) Gather for the Ultimate Family Photo

Now that's a royal family photo!

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden posed with their three children and eight grandchildren (as well as the family's dogs!), celebrating a long awaited family reunion with a gorgeous new portrait.

"Together on Öland again!" the photo was captioned in Swedish on the royal family's Instagram page. "A long-awaited return for the crown. The family, which after a long time in different directions, can once again gather on the island of the sun and winds. A continued happy summer is wished to everyone."

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia take center position in front of a field of flowers, with their dog by their side.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel stand on opposite sides of the monarch, with their 8-year-old daughter Princess Estelle seated to the left petting their pup Rio and holding a bouquet of flowers. Their son Prince Oscar, 5, takes a seat atop a wooden carriage next to his cousin, Princess Leonore.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia stand side by side, with Sofia holding their newborn son, Prince Julian. Their son Prince Alexander, 5, sits with cousin Estelle while their middle child Prince Gabriel stands on the carriage next to his dad.

Making the portrait extra special is Princess Madeleine and her family, who are visiting Sweden for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The family relocated to Florida in 2018, where Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill are raising their three children: Princess Leonore, 7, Prince Nicholas, 6, and Princess Adrienne, 3.

The family recently gathered to celebrate future queen Princess Victoria's 44th birthday with an outdoor concert.

Princess Victoria and family Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel | Credit: JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October 2019 that he decided to strip the HRH titles from children of his son Prince Carl Philip and his daughter Princess Madeleine.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a statement from the palace read. "His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

After the announcement, Prince Carl Philip shared on Instagram that he saw the decision as "positive" for his sons.

"Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote. "They will retain their prince titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there."

Princess Madeleine said that the decision will give her three children "greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."