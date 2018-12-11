This recycled look is more than just a royal rewear — it’s an epic blast from the past!

Crown Princess Victoria attended the 2018 Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm on Monday wearing a stunning strapless color-block dress and the Connaught Tiara — both pieces honoring her mother, Queen Silvia.

The pink, gold and silver Nina Ricci gown with an oversized bow in the back was originally worn by Queen Silvia at the exact same event back in 1995. At the time (23 years ago!), the royal, who is married to King Carl XVI Gustaf, paired her outfit with the Queen Sofia’s Tiara, the same diamond sparkler that she wore with an elegant emerald green gown with a lace bodice and sleeves for Monday’s event. (The headpiece, curated in 1860 and worn by Queen Silvia on several occasions, is also known as the “Nine-Prong Tiara.”)

Queen Silvia in 1995 IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Victoria in 2018 IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Silvia in 1995 Ibl/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Silvia in 2018 David Niviere/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria’s choice of tiara also paid tribute to her mother. The glamorous headpiece, made up of five loops with a diamond pendant suspended in each, has a special meaning for Queen Silvia – she chose this piece for her first public tiara appearance at her pre-wedding gala.

Princess Victoria Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Princess Victoria Ibl/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, took their spots behind her parents for the ceremony, in which King Carl XVI Gustaf handed out prizes for physics, chemistry, physiology, medicine and economic sciences.

Also in attendance were Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who took their spots in the front row of the audience. Sofia, who just celebrated her 34th birthday, wore the tiara she previously wore on their wedding day in 2015 — with a twist. Although the sparkler, a gift from the King and Queen, was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle, Sofia has since replaced the emeralds with pearls. The mother of two completed her look with a red dress complete with statement sleeves.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Missing from the festivities was Princess Madeleine, who moved with her husband and three children to Florida this fall.