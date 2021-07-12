Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Share Their First Photo as a Family of Five

Prince Julian arrived in March — making Sofia and Carl Philip the parents of three boys!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are sharing their first photo as parents of three!

The son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife welcomed their third child, a baby boy they named Prince Julian, in March at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. That made their sons, 5-year-old Prince Alexander and 3-year-old Prince Gabriel, big brothers!

They marked their first summer as a family of five with a new photo shared on Instagram Sunday. In the portrait, baby Julian takes a seat on his father's lap, while Sofia holds Gabriel. Alexander gives a big smile as he sits on the outdoor couch between his parents.

"A summer greeting from our family," Princess Sofia, 36, and Prince Carl Philip, 42, captioned the sweet snap.

Princess Sofia also showed off her new look: mom bangs! She shared the first glimpse of her new haircut two weeks ago in a new portrait with her husband of six years.

This is the first look royal fans have gotten of Prince Julian since shortly after his birth. In March, the proud parents shared photos of their newborn son with his big brothers. In one picture, Prince Julian has Alexander's thumb in his mouth as Alexander and Gabriel smile at their little brother.

Another portrait of the new baby was with his father and two older brothers.

"Life has given me not only one, but four beautiful princes," Sofia captioned the black-and-white images on Instagram. "A sincere thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian's arrival."