Princess Estelle is getting a royal history lesson!

Sweden’s royal family’s social media accounts shared photos of the 6-year-old princess, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, visiting the treasury this week with her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, to learn about the family’s collection of crowns.

Each member of the royal has an assigned crown, according to family’s website. Estelle got to take a look at her mother’s crown, the Karl (X) Gustav’s heirloom crown, which she will be assigned when she takes her mom’s position as the next heir. Princess Victoria also leaned in to get a look at the display, which includes Queen Gunilla Bielke’s spire and national apple from 1584 and King Karl IX’s lubrication horn from 1606.

The princess also saw the crown she was awarded, Prince Oskar’s (II) pine crown from 1844.

Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle Henrik Garlöv/Royal Court of Sweden

While the royal family doesn’t regularly wear the crowns in modern times, the pieces are taken out of the treasury to be placed on pillows at important ceremonies such as throne admissions, baptisms, weddings and funerals “to mark royal dignity and the importance of the act.”

The mother-daughter duo also viewed a silver baptismal font from the beginning of the 18th century.

Princess Estelle and Princess Victoria Henrik Garlöv/Royal Court of Sweden

Last year, Princess Estelle took her place in Sweden’s royal tradition when she posed for a three generation portrait alongside her mom and grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The Royal Court, Sweden

Just prior to the portrait being released, the king, who has been the monarch for 45 years, gave a speech to some 300 dignitaries who gathered together at Stockholm’s National Hall to celebrate two centuries of the Bernadotte dynasty’s reign.

“My wish is that the royal palace should be a living place, a place for conversation. A link between our history and our present,” he said. “I dare to believe that this would also have been my ancestor Karl XIV Johan’s wish too.”