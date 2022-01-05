Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia Test Positive for COVID-19 with 'Mild Symptoms'

The King, 75, and Queen, 78, are not the first members of their royal family to have the illness

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden are the latest royals to test positive for COVID-19.

The palace announced Tuesday that the Swedish monarch, 75, and his wife, 78, "have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances." The statement added that the royal couple have both received three vaccinations.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia "isolated themselves in the home in accordance with current rules of conduct, and infection tracking is ongoing," the palace said.

Like many countries around the world, Sweden is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf

Unlike many European countries, Sweden avoided a full lockdown amid the pandemic, instead relying on voluntary guidelines. In his 2020 Christmas speech, King Carl XVI Gustaf spoke out against the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a rare rebuff.

"I think we have failed," he said. "A large number have died, and that is terrible."

"The people of Sweden have suffered tremendously in difficult conditions," the Swedish monarch continued. "One thinks of all the family members who have happened to be unable to say goodbye to their deceased family members. I think it is a tough and traumatic experience not to be able to say a warm goodbye. Lately, it has felt more obvious, it has crept closer and closer. That's not what you want."

Swedish Royal Family

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are just the latest members of the Swedish royal family to have the illness. Their eldest child Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden showed "slight symptoms" after testing positive in March 2021, months after Victoria's younger brother Prince Carl Philip and sister-in-law Princess Sofia caught the illness and experienced flu-like symptoms.

They join a long list of royals from around the world who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year. Just last month, Princess Mary of Denmark tested positive ahead of Christmas as did Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.