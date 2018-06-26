Susan Sarandon Just Ignored Royal Etiquette — and the Queen Loved It

Royal rules were made to be broken, right?

That was Susan Sarandon‘s approach when she excitedly walked up to Queen Elizabeth and shook her hand at Sunday’s Royal Windsor Cup polo match. Royal protocol states that guests should wait to be introduced to the Queen before speaking to her.

At the Royal Windsor Cup on June 24, Susan Sarandon shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth without waiting to be introduced. DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

Despite the rule-breaking, the Queen looks like she enjoyed meeting Sarandon on June 24. REX/Shutterstock

Sarandon was likely unaware of the tradition, but the Queen seemed to enjoy her company all the same. The monarch, 92, offered a big smile while her husband, Prince Philip, 97, appeared not to recognize Sarandon. U.K. outlet the Daily Express reported that he leaned across his wife seemingly to get a better look at the face of their visitor.

Susan Sarandon walks past Prince Philip at a polo match on June 24. Shutterstock

Susan Saradon looked glamorous in a crisp, white dress and big sunglasses at the Royal Windsor Cup on June 24. REX/Shutterstock

Sporting a low-cut white dress and red sandals, the Academy Award-winning actress, 71, stood out at the event, the oldest tournament that takes place on the Windsor grounds. This was the second weekend polo event in a row for the royal couple.