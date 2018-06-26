Susan Sarandon Just Ignored Royal Etiquette — and the Queen Loved It

Royal rules were made to be broken, right?
That was Susan Sarandon‘s approach when she excitedly walked up to Queen Elizabeth and shook her hand at Sunday’s Royal Windsor Cup polo match. Royal protocol states that guests should wait to be introduced to the Queen before speaking to her.
Sarandon was likely unaware of the tradition, but the Queen seemed to enjoy her company all the same. The monarch, 92, offered a big smile while her husband, Prince Philip, 97, appeared not to recognize Sarandon. U.K. outlet the Daily Express reported that he leaned across his wife seemingly to get a better look at the face of their visitor.
Sporting a low-cut white dress and red sandals, the Academy Award-winning actress, 71, stood out at the event, the oldest tournament that takes place on the Windsor grounds. This was the second weekend polo event in a row for the royal couple.