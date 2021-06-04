11 Royals-Inspired Gifts You Need This Summer
Whether you're browsing for your favorite Anglophile or treating yourself, these summer must-haves will keep you feeling regal all season long
Kate's Floral Dress
Kate Middleton knows there is no such thing as having too many floral sundresses in your closet — it's a summer staple.
Buy It! Faithfull the Brand's Marie-Louise Midi Dress, $189
Get the Look!
Banana Republic Ruffle Midi Dress, $110
Lulu's Free Spirits Dress, $88
Old Navy Smocked Waist Floral Print Dress, $45
Meghan's Stunning Sun Hat
Sunscreen is great, but reapplying every few hours is easy to forget. Don't worry — we're all guilty. Take a cue from Meghan, who loves oversized straw hats for sun protection (even when speaking with Gloria Steinem!).
Buy It! Janessa Leone Serena hat, $356
Get the Look!
Will and Bear River Sand, $119
Gigi Pip Camilla Fedora, $84
Asos Straw Boater, $23
The Queen's Favorite Drink
Queen Elizabeth's go-to cocktail includes gin, so it's no surprise that Buckingham Palace launched a spirit made with botanicals from their gardens. Unfortunately, shipping is only in the U.K. — but we're sure there's a store nearby that can help.
Buy it! Buckingham Palace Dry Gin, $56
Zara's Statement Sunnies
Former Olympian Zara Tindall loves spending time outdoors with her three kids — often at a horse event! — so it's no surprise that she has several pairs of fashionable sunglasses.
Buy It! Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177
Get the Look!
Krewe St. Louis Classics, $275
Madewell Indio Sunglasses, $55
Knockaround Mary Janes, $30
Kate's On-the-Go Gloss
Princess Victoria's Casual Cap
Camilla's Practical Accessory
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been tracking her steps using a Fitbit, which she wears during royal engagements — and it's the perfect inspiration to stay active this summer.
Buy It! Fitbit Charge 4, $130
Kate and Prince William's Wedding Scent
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge filled the air with Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candle for their 2011 wedding. It's the perfect scent to help royal lovers spring into summer.
Buy It! Jo Malone Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle, $69
Meghan's Seasonal Clutch
Although Meghan's exact rattan clutch from J. Crew has sold out since she brought it to Prince Harry's July 2018 polo match, it's a simply chic inspiration for your go-to summer bag.
Get the Look!
Tuckernuck Natural Kaine Clutch, $250
J. Crew Rattan Clutch, $99
Lulu's Woven Half Moon Clutch, $34
The Queen's Cooling Secret
Queen Elizabeth keeps cool in Buckingham Palace with a little help from a high-tech fan, which also heats and cleans air!
Buy It! Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier, $550
Meghan's Comfy Kicks
Meghan is a master at walking in heels, but she's been known to swap her sky-high pumps for a pair of black flats by Rothy's, a brand known for its extremely comfy shoes, which is perfect for a summer date night...possibly followed by a walk along the beach?
Buy it! Rothy's The Point in Black Solid, $145