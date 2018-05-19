Meghan Markle‘s Suits costars have all arrived in England and are preparing for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in a special way.

Her costar and on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday evening of castmates Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer all enjoying a meal at the Barn Restaurant just hours before the royal wedding.

“The last supper #royalwedding,” Adams, 36, wrote in the caption.

The actor, who wed Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario in December 2016, also had some sweet words to share with Meghan, also 36, on Twitter before going to bed.

“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding,” he tweeted.

Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 18, 2018

The Canadian actor shared photos from his trip to the U.K. on Thursday where he is joined by Bellisario.

Both Meghan and Adams made their final appearance on Suits in the season 7 finale during which their characters finally tied the knot.

Another Suits stars also in London for the big day is Gabriel Macht, who was joined by his wife Jacinda Barrett.

Meghan and Harry are set to say “I do” on Saturday at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in front of roughly 600 guests — and millions of others around the world!

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle Alexandra Wyman/Getty

A royal source told PEOPLE earlier on Friday that the Harry and Meghan were suffering from the “normal nerves” any couple getting ready to marry would.

“They are both ready,” the source said. “The last couple of days all their friends have been arriving. I think everything has started to feel very real after a long time planning.”

And when it comes to wedding planning, Meghan and Harry have decided every deal — big or small — together.

“All weddings are complicated to plan, and something on this scale is completely different. They have made every decision,” the source added.

Despite her pre-wedding jitters, Meghan looked confident and glamorous in a navy Roland Mouret’s Barwick Dress as she arrived with her mother Doria Ragland at the Cliveden House Hotel on Friday, where she will spend her last night as a single woman — and a commoner.

The soon-to-be royal gave a friendly wave to the crowd that had gathered outside of her hotel and told them she was feeling “wonderful, thank you.”

Elizabeth Porras, who traveled from San Francisco for the wedding, told PEOPLE that Harry “had the wedding glow about him” as he and Prince William did an impromptu walkabout outside of Windsor Castle, where royal fans have already set up camp ahead of tomorrow’s festivities.

“He looked a little subdued, a little nervous, for sure,” Porras continued. “But that makes sense, it’s the night before his wedding. You could definitely see he had the wedding glow about him, which was really adorable. It’s so adorable to see him so in love.”