Castmate Love! Meghan Markle's Former Suits Costars Arrive at the Royal Wedding

The Suits cast is here!

Meghan Markle‘s Suits co-stars have arrived at the royal wedding to support their former castmate as she ties the knot with Prince Harry. And practically the entire cast was there: Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams (and wife Troian Bellisario), Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and Jacinda Barrett.

Most of the cast arrived together, just before 6 a.m. ET. All were dressed up for the occasion, Rafferty in a navy dress with a matching fascinator, Torres in a patterned red-and-pink dress and the men in morning suits.

Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht

Torres, Rafferty and Hoffman all appeared on the Today show yesterday to talk about their happiness for their friend and former co-star.

Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the show, said that Meghan and Harry were a strong couple: “They’re a great match.”

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Torres said that she hoped she’d be invited to Meghan’s big day, but didn’t know for certain that they’d get invitation until it arrived in the mail.

“I think you know, you hope, and I hope nothing but the best — as we all do — for her,” she said. “This is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

Sarah Rafferty and husband Santtu Seppala James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Along with the Suits cast, several other stars will be in attendance at St. George’s Chapel, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.