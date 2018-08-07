Peek Behind the Royal Curtain! PEOPLE Explores the Crown's Modern History in New ABC Miniseries

Crowns and castles aren’t just part of a fairy tale — if you’re part of the royal family.

Following last year’s The Story of Diana, ABC and PEOPLE are teaming up again on a second documentary miniseries exploring one of the world’s most famous families. The Story of the Royals, a two-night television event airing on August 22 and 23, will showcase the key figures in the line of succession — Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George — while also highlighting other members of the monarchy who have captured the public’s fascination.

Royal fever is at an all-time high, thanks in large part to the May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has seamlessly integrated into the royal family despite her not-traditionally-royal upbringing (American), profession (actress) and marital status (previously divorced).

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Suits creator Aaron Korsh will also share his observations along with Meghan’s wedding day makeup artist and longtime pal Daniel Martin, her former theater professor Dr. Harvey Young and others who saw Meghan transform from rising Hollywood star to the Duchess of Sussex.

Others offering their insight include former press secretary to the Queen Charles Anson, Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton and PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle.

There’s also plenty of insight into the next generation of royals, which includes the heir to the throne Prince George, his his scene-stealing younger sister Princess Charlotte and Prince William and Princess Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, born in April.

The same team that created The Story of Diana has been reunited to create The Story of the Royals. Executive producer Ian Orefice of Emmy Award-winning Time Inc. Productions has once again tapped Maura Mandt, the Emmy Award-winning producer and director, as executive producer, along with director Rebecca Gitlitz.

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with ABC after last year’s success,The Story of Diana,” said Bruce Gersh, EVP/President of PEOPLE, ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY and PEOPLE EN ESPANOL. “The Royals television event complements the incredible franchise PEOPLE has created across every platform.”

The Story of The Royals, a two-night television event presented by PEOPLE, airs Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC.