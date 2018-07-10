Get the Story of the Royals — from Diana to Meghan Markle to Baby Louis — in New PEOPLE, ABC Special

July 10, 2018

The world eagerly watched while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do” in May — just the latest moment the British royals have captivated fans around the world.

This August, ABC, PEOPLE, and Four M Studios will present “The Story of The Royals,” a two-night, four-hour primetime television event documenting the modern royal family.

The special will showcase the key figures in the line of succession — Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George — while also capturing the excitement of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and the birth of William and Kate’s third child, Louis.

Featuring Gloria Allred, People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle, Chris Connelly, Rebecca Jarvis, Aaron Korsh, Andrew Morton and more, “The Story of The Royals” will capture the mystique of the monarchy through its many loves, losses, extravagances, challenges and charms.

Now, as the Windsors have truly begun to modernize and resemble a 21st-century family,  “The Story of the Royals” will illustrate that evolution, as well as examine the American obsession behind all things royal.

Tune in to “The Story of the Royals: Part One” on Wednesday, August 22 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT, and “The Story of The Royals: Part Two” on Thursday, August 23, from 9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network.

