The Story Behind the Private Family Photo of Prince Louis That Will and Kate Almost Didn't Release

Just as royals fan thought they were done swooning over the official portraits from Prince Louis‘ christening that were released on Sunday, they were treated to a surprise bonus shot of the little prince giving a big smile in the arms of mom Kate Middleton.

The joyful image was originally intended to be only for the family’s eyes — but it was so adorable that they decided to share it with the world!

“Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do,” the office of Prince William and Kate at Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday.

While Matt Holyoak shot the official family portraits at the christening, photographer Matt Porteous captured the sweet mother-son moment while taking pictures for the family’s private use. (Porteous previously photographed Louis’ big brother Prince George when he turned 3 in 2016.)

The smile-inducing snap was taken following the christening in the gardens of Clarence House, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall‘s official London residence. There, guests were served slices from a tier of William and Kate’s 2011 wedding cake.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton

Porteous thanked fans for their adoration of the precious photo on his social media Monday.

“Overwhelmed by the love and support, an image that has touched so many hearts, thank you for all the comments and support,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “It is a true honour to capture such a beautiful moment in time.”

The photographer also shared the shot in an Instagram post and wrote, “Moments like these. ‘It was an honour and a privilege to photograph the christening of Prince Louis.'”

Matt Porteous/Instagram

In another special photo of just mother and son, the prince — who was born in April — was wide awake, despite being asleep at the start of his ceremony.

And, of course, Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn’t help but steal the spotlight in the family’s official portraits.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

Seated (left to right): The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

In the group shot with all the royal family members, including uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle, the typically shy and reserved George flashes a huge smile as he sits on dad Prince William‘s lap, while Charlotte sits next to mom Kate Middleton and sweetly gazes at her baby brother and adorably holds his hand.

In the family of five’s shot, Charlotte’s cute little pose steals the show. The 3-year-old holds Louis’ christening robe as she poses with her leg to the side in a little ballerina stance.