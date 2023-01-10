Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview

Stephen Colbert teased his interview with Prince Harry by poking some fun at the royal.

The Late Show host said he's read the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, on Monday's show while previewing Harry's appearance on the program, airing Tuesday.

"I've read the book — it's very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I'm going to have so much to talk about with His Harryness," Colbert said, after joking that Spare was "also available on audiobook and a commemorative plate."

The host then played a clip from Prince Harry's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, where he spoke about when Prince William didn't want to associate with him at school, something Colbert said was "straight out of the older brother/sibling playbook."

"Well, that's heartbreaking. I mean, to be rejected by his older brother at school, even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house," Colbert said, referencing the Harry Potter sorting hat at Hogwarts. "What do you think? Hufflepuff? Hufflepuff? Gryffindor? I'm not sure."

Colbert then introduced a clip of Cooper's interview in which he read a passage from Spare where Prince Harry recalled a contentious meeting with Prince William, where he described his older brother's "familiar scowl" and "alarming baldness."

"That's pretty cutting," Cooper said during the interview, to which Harry replied, "I don't think it's cutting at all."

Smirking at the camera, Colbert then joked, "No — cause William's so bald, he doesn't need any cutting — am I right? Am I right, Harry?"

Approaching the camera with his hand up for a high five, the talk show host added, "Up top, baby. Don't leave me in the Tower of London up here."

"Tune in tomorrow to see if he leaves me hanging," Colbert said.

Prince Harry's appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday will be the fourth television interview this week surrounding the release of Spare, out now. In addition to speaking with Cooper on 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex also spoke with ITV's Tom Bradby for an interview that aired Sunday in the U.K. and Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, a chat which aired on Monday.

Amid days of intense reaction to his groundbreaking book, Harry opens up further about "the raw account" he offers in his candid book in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The book jacket of Prince Harry 's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," he says. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he says.