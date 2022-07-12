Queen's Great-Grandchildren 'Were a Lovely Unit' at Wedding for Zara Tindall's Half-Sister: See Pics!

Zara and Peter Phillips were among the royal guests at the wedding of their half-sister Stephanie Phillips — and their daughters were part of the bridal party

Members of the British royal family got together over the weekend for a stunning summer wedding.

Stephanie Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne's ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, got married to William Hosier at St. Mary The Virgin Church in Tetbury. Although Princess Anne and Mark divorced in 1992 after 20 years of marriage, the former couple has remained friendly and the occasion served as a big family get-together that included many of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren serving as members of the bridal party!

Princess Anne's grandchildren — Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena as well as Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla from his previous relationship with Autumn (née Kelly) — were all part of the wedding. While the younger three girls wore white dresses with light blue sashes, 11-year-old Savannah wore a light blue dress like the older members of the bridal party.

"The children all seemed like a lovely unit," an observer tells PEOPLE. "They all seemed very happy and all behaved impeccably."

William Hosier and Stephanie Phillips Lindsay Wallace, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall | Credit: Mark Stewart/Camera Press/Redux

Zara also sported a blue dress for her half-sister's nuptials, while the bride's half-brother Peter gave a Bible reading during the service.

William Hosier and Stephanie Phillips Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips | Credit: Mark Stewart/Camera Press/Redux

The occasion was also the first time that Peter and Autumn made a joint public appearance since their divorce was finalized last year. They both brought their new partners to the wedding as well — Peter is now dating Lindsay Wallace, while Autumn's new boyfriend is Donal Mulryan.

"Even though there were some ex-partners among the gathering, it was good to see them all together," the observer says.

Lindsay made her royal debut last month during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, accompanying Peter to the Epsom Derby and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

William Hosier and Stephanie Phillips Stephanie Phillips and William Hosier | Credit: Mark Stewart/Camera Press/Redux

Mike Tindall also attended the wedding despite a busy weekend — he embarked on a nearly 500-mile-long charity bike ride in aid of Parkinson's, a disease that his father has battled for years. The former rugby pro documented his journey on Instagram and talked about it on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.