Stella McCartney Opens Up About Designing Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Dress

Meghan Markle turned heads at her royal wedding reception in May and has designer Stella McCartney, in part, to thank for it.

Moments after becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle, 37, changed into a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress that featured a high halter neck and daring open back and headed to the intimate soirée with Prince Harry, 33.

When asked about designing Markle’s gown, McCartney, 46, told Elle UK “I have had moments in my career where I’ve caught up with Gwyneth [Paltrow] or Madonna and was like, ‘Can I dress you for that?'”

“But this time around, they were drawn to me. [Meghan] approached me and we worked on other things,” McCartney told the magazine.

“She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and I still am,” McCartney also told Elle UK.

For McCartney, it was more than just a fashion moment.

“I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress — plenty of people can do that,” McCartney explained to the publication.

“She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. Amal [Clooney] called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah,” McCartney continued.

“I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop,” McCartney told Elle UK in reference to Clooney’s yellow Stella McCartney dress she wore to the royal wedding.

“And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women’s woman played a part. They are all women’s women. It’s a big deal,” McCartney said to Elle UK.

In addition to the wedding reception dress, Markle wore a Stella McCartney cape dress to Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday party in April, and in January Markle wore a Stella McCartney tie-waist coat during a visit to Cardiff Castle.