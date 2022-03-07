Spring Style Inspiration from the Royals, from Kate Middleton's Tennis Outfit to Meghan Markle's Sun Hat
As the weather warms up, look to the royals for fashion and beauty ideas.
Meghan's Sun Hat
Ward off the spring rays in style by taking a cue from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who loves oversized straw hats for sun protection (even when speaking with Gloria Steinem!).
Buy It! Janessa Leone Serena hat, $356
Get the Look!
Will and Bear River Sand, $119
Gigi Pip Camilla Fedora, $84
Aldo Panama Hat, $25
Kate's Tennis Outfit
Maybe you're not holding court with U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu, but Kate's sporty look will provide the outfit inspiration for any warm weather workout.
Get the Look!
Halara's Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress-Wannabe, $50
Athleta's Ace Tennis Skort, $69
Halara's Everyday 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt-Marvelous, $35
Zara's Statement Sunnies
Former Olympian Zara Tindall loves spending time outdoors with her three kids — often at equestrian events — so it's no surprise that she has several pairs of fashionable sunglasses.
Buy It! Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177
Get the Look!
Krewe St. Louis Classics, $275
Madewell Indio Sunglasses, $55
Knockaround Mary Janes, $34
Princess Eugenie's Signature Floral Print
Florals are a staple of spring, and no one rocks a colorful print quite like Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter.
Get the Look!
Spell's Rose Garden Soiree Dress, $241
Petal & Pup's Barker Dress, $70
Urban Revivo's Flower Print Square Neck Midi Dress, $48
Camilla's Practical Accessory
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been tracking her steps using a Fitbit, which she wears during royal engagements — and it's the perfect inspiration to stay active this summer.
Buy It! Fitbit Charge 5, $130
Kate's On-The-Go Gloss
Kate pulled out this lip gloss from her purse at Wimbledon 2019 to keep her makeup fresh, even in the summer sun.
Buy It! Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $25
Get the Look!
Olivia Palermo Beauty Lychee Lip Balm, $29
Scott Barnes Flossy Glossy Lip Gloss in Princess Peach, $26
Boohoo Beauty The Gloss - Dark Pink, $10
Sophie's Stylish Headtopper
Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a natural in a tiara or fascinator, but she looks just as comfortable in a practical hat for a day outdoors.
Buy It! Hicks & Brown Suffolk Fedora, $135
Get the Look!
Lovely Bird Montana Wide Brim Fedora, $218
Banana Republic Wool Felt Fedora, $80
Lulus Into the Wild Cream Felt Fedora, $29
Meghan's Colorful Eyeliner
Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped her get glam for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City in November. He told PEOPLE that he convinced Meghan to try purple eyeliner — and Prince Harry also "thought it was cool!" Plus, it's a perfect way to add some unexpected color to your spring makeup box.
Buy It! Light Work Palette Volume III by Danessa Myricks, $125
Get the Look!
Yves Saint Laurent Crushliner in Violet Inspirant, $29
Lamik Island Breeze Eyeshadow, $15
Tarte Metallic Shadow in Amethyst, $14
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Polish
The Queen loves bright ensembles, but she prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors — which are perfect for spring. The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie's "Ballet Slippers."
Buy It! Essie "Ballet Slippers," $9