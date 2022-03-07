Spring Style Inspiration from the Royals, from Kate Middleton's Tennis Outfit to Meghan Markle's Sun Hat

As the weather warms up, look to the royals for fashion and beauty ideas. 

By Stephanie Petit March 07, 2022 04:36 PM
Meghan's Sun Hat

Credit: Matt Sayles

Ward off the spring rays in style by taking a cue from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who loves oversized straw hats for sun protection (even when speaking with Gloria Steinem!).

Buy It! Janessa Leone Serena hat, $356

Get the Look!
Will and Bear River Sand, $119
Gigi Pip Camilla Fedora, $84
Aldo Panama Hat, $25

Kate's Tennis Outfit

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Maybe you're not holding court with U.S. Open Champion Emma Raducanu, but Kate's sporty look will provide the outfit inspiration for any warm weather workout.

Get the Look!
Halara's Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress-Wannabe, $50
Athleta's Ace Tennis Skort, $69
Halara's Everyday 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt-Marvelous, $35

Zara's Statement Sunnies

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Former Olympian Zara Tindall loves spending time outdoors with her three kids — often at equestrian events — so it's no surprise that she has several pairs of fashionable sunglasses.

Buy It! Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177

Get the Look!
Krewe St. Louis Classics, $275
Madewell Indio Sunglasses, $55
Knockaround Mary Janes, $34

Princess Eugenie's Signature Floral Print

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Florals are a staple of spring, and no one rocks a colorful print quite like Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter. 

Get the Look!
Spell's Rose Garden Soiree Dress, $241
Petal & Pup's Barker Dress, $70
Urban Revivo's Flower Print Square Neck Midi Dress, $48

Camilla's Practical Accessory

Credit: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been tracking her steps using a Fitbit, which she wears during royal engagements — and it's the perfect inspiration to stay active this summer.

Buy It! Fitbit Charge 5, $130

Kate's On-The-Go Gloss

Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

Kate pulled out this lip gloss from her purse at Wimbledon 2019 to keep her makeup fresh, even in the summer sun.

Buy It! Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $25

Get the Look!
Olivia Palermo Beauty Lychee Lip Balm, $29
Scott Barnes Flossy Glossy Lip Gloss in Princess Peach, $26
Boohoo Beauty The Gloss - Dark Pink, $10

Sophie's Stylish Headtopper

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a natural in a tiara or fascinator, but she looks just as comfortable in a practical hat for a day outdoors.

Buy It! Hicks & Brown Suffolk Fedora, $135

Get the Look!
Lovely Bird Montana Wide Brim Fedora, $218
Banana Republic Wool Felt Fedora, $80
Lulus Into the Wild Cream Felt Fedora, $29

Meghan's Colorful Eyeliner

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin helped her get glam for the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City in November. He told PEOPLE that he convinced Meghan to try purple eyeliner — and Prince Harry also "thought it was cool!" Plus, it's a perfect way to add some unexpected color to your spring makeup box.

Buy It! Light Work Palette Volume III by Danessa Myricks, $125

Get the Look!
Yves Saint Laurent Crushliner in Violet Inspirant, $29
Lamik Island Breeze Eyeshadow, $15
Tarte Metallic Shadow in Amethyst, $14

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Polish

Credit: Getty

The Queen loves bright ensembles, but she prefers royal women to wear light pink and nude shades of nail colors — which are perfect for spring. The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie's "Ballet Slippers."

Buy It! Essie "Ballet Slippers," $9

By Stephanie Petit